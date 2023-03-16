Video: A’Ibom PDP guber candidate promises ‘happy hour’ if elected

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umo Eno governorship candidate in Akwa Ibom has promised to implement an ‘happy hour’ moment in the state every Friday if elected into office.

Happy hour is a period of the day when drinks are sold at reduced prices in a bar or other such facilities.

In a trending video on Twitter, Eno can be heard saying he’ll subsidise alcohol between 5pm and 6pm on Fridays.

“Every Friday, I will have what I call happy hour for the state. And what do I want to do with happy hour? It’s simple. I want to create business for people that have facility. So, we declare that between 5 and 6, these are the bars that will sell drinks at certain price,” he said.