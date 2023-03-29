Video: Actress Foluke Daramola slams youths insulting elders on social media

Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola-Salako has slammed Nigerian youths over what she described as perpetual insults on the elderly people on social media.

In a video shared on her Instagram page, the thespian wondered what has become of the value system in Nigeria.

According to Foluke Daramola, the unruly behavior of many Nigerian youths on social media is a pandemic people are not paying attention to, and it is worrisome.

She stated that in the next five years, if Nigerians aren’t careful, youths will start beating up their parents because people are tolerating the bad behavior they are exhibiting now.

Speaking about the recently-concluded elections, Foluke said many youths grabbed the opportunity to insult their elders, because they are supporting the opposition party.