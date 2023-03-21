Victorious Sanwo-Olu orders 20% increase in workers’ salaries 

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday, approved the implementation of the 20 per cent increase in the salaries of civil servants in the state.

The workers include those in the mainstream public service, Local Government Areas and Local Council Development Areas, as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB.

The new salary structure takes effect from January 1, 2023. Also, the arrears for the month of January 2023, will be paid along with salaries for the month of March 2023, while the arrears for the month of February 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April, 2023.

Disclosing the implementation of the salary in a circular, the Head of Service, Mr Hakeem Muri-Okunola, said: “This is to notify for general information that Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in his determination to improve the welfare and wellbeing of Public Servants in Lagos State has graciously approved an increase in Salaries for Officers in the Mainstream Public Service, Local Governments and Local Council Development Areas as well as the State Universal Basic Education Board by 20% with effect from January 1, 2023.

“Furthermore, kindly note that the arrears for the month of January, 2023 will be paid along with Salaries for the month of March, 2023, while the arrears for the month of February, 2023 will be paid together with the salaries of April, 2023.

“This action further demonstrates this Administration’s commitment to Staff welfare. Public Servants are thus enjoined to show more commitment and dedication in the delivery of qualitative service to the citizens of the State.

“Accordingly, all Accounting Officers are to note the contents of this Circular and give it the Service- wide publicity it deserves.”