Vice President-elect Shettima meets IBB in Minna

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, has visited a former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (retd).

Shettima met with the former Nigerian leader at the at the IBB’s hilltop mansion in Minna, Niger state on Thursday.

On arrival, they both went into a meeting behind closed-door.

The Vice President-elect also paid a visit to the Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago, immediately he left the IBB residence at about 3.30pm.

Details of the meetings of Shettima with IBB and the Emir respectively were not disclosed.

But, Vanguard gathered that the Vice President-elect might spend the night in Minna in a bid to to engage with several stakeholders in the state.

Recall that Minna, the Niger state capital, is regarged as Power State capital, and the May 29 handover date is just about two months away.