Vice Admiral Gambo to speak at international symposium in S/Africa

By Evelyn Usman

Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo has been selected as the Lead speaker of an international symposium tagged ‘Blue Ocean Economy and Security in Africa: Challenges and Prospects For Agenda 2063’ billed to hold in South Africa in May 2023.

The symposium, which is organized by the Security Watch Africa Initiatives, SWAI and the Centre for Military Studies, CEMIS from Stellenbosch University, South Africa, is aimed at boosting the Blue Economy and security in Africa.

The two-day symposium according to the President of SWAI, Mr. Patrick Agbambu, “ is slated for May 4 and 5,2023, at the STIAS Conference Centre, Stellenbosch, South Africa. It seeks to explore various aspects of the Blue Ocean Economy and the potential roles that the Navies of various countries can play, in conjunction with public and private sector entities, in ensuring security on the continent’s ocean waters.

“It is aimed at articulating practical mechanisms in actualizing the Blue Ocean Economy for the African continent using Nigeria’s Chief of Naval Staff , Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo’s outstanding leadership at the Nigerian Navy.

“The discussions are also aimed at exploring how African Navies have experienced the unlocking of the Blue Economies in Africa. It will further assist to foster inter-naval co-operations and relationships between ECOWAS and Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) Navies.

“The symposium is providing an important opportunity for the Chiefs of Navies to frame the agenda for Naval participation in their respective Blue water economies. It will allow each Navy to provide a keynote address regarding their experiences in defending the blue water economy.

“There will also be syndicate discussions and a feedback session to allow each syndicate to report their findings. The conference will close with a consolidated report of these findings.

“Among those expected to attend the symposium are : parliamentarians, Ministry/secretary of Defence personnel, Practitioners in the maritime space, Academics, Defence Industry representatives.

“Also expected at the symposium are Students of the Military Academy while a limited number of seats will be opened for the public to apply to attend”

Agbambu added that the call for delegates would close on April 20,2023 for foreign delegates and April 28, 2023 for African delegates.

He therefore called on interested delegates can register through https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=Azv6pjwKWEKEM6Eg3_zTSJL_MKtfkGlPvYw0iUkRgjxUM0dTVzVFOTc1Wk9NUk5FNU9FTVkzSEJRRC4u.