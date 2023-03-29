Verve teams up with Alcineo on SoftPOS to advance contactless, digital payments

By Chukwuebuka Nkwocha

One of Africa’s leading payment cards and digital token brand, Verve, has partnered with Alcineo to deploy a software point-of-sale (SoftPOS) SDK solution.

This will enable merchants use their mobile devices to accept payments from customers, thereby giving predominance to mobile channels.

The platform for payments in software development through the SoftPOS solution will leverage Verve’s payments platform and Alcineo’s expertise. This can provide a smooth payment experience for both merchants and customers, involved. The solution is expected to be particularly beneficial to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), when faced with the challenges of accessing traditional point-of-sale systems.

The SoftPOS deployment in Nigeria is expected to strengthen and contribute to the growth of digital payments in the country, across Africa and diaspora where the Verve card is admissible.

The partnership also collaborates with Nigeria’s efforts to promote financial inclusion and increase the adoption of digital payments. According to the Central Bank of Nigeria, only 36.8% of Nigerian adults have access to formal financial services. SoftPOS solutions, like the ones being deployed by Verve and Alcineo have the potential to increase access to payments infrastructure and support the growth of digital economy.

Speaking on the partnership, Vincent Ogbunude, Managing Director of Verve International,noted that as the foremost indigenous payment card brand out of Africa, Verve continues to find innovative ways to ensure that Nigerians get easy access to payment options. He added that the partnership will significantly impact the growth of Nigeria’s digital payment ecosystem.

Vincent Ogbunudere said, “We are excited to partner with Alcineo in deploying this innovative SoftPOS solution in Nigeria. Alcineo’s expertise in payment software development will be instrumental in ensuring that the solution is secure, reliable, and easy to use for both merchants and customers.”

The SoftPOS SDK solution being deployed by Verve and Alcineo has the potential to increase access to payment infrastructure and support the growth of the digital financial system. This partnership represents an important development in the African payments landscape and a positive step towards increasing the accessibility and security of digital payments in Nigeria.