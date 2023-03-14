Vehicle kills politician’s 2 children, injures another in Lagos

The accident scene.

By Japhet Davidson

LAGOS—Tragedy struck on Sunday night when a Lexus SUV rammed into a building on 2, Iyewa Street in the Isolo area of Lagos, killing two siblings, while doctors are battling to save the life of another child at the hospital.

The deceased siblings, Abibu Bello, aged 17 and Bolaji Bello,14 years, were children of a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Mr Toyin Bayero.

Eyewitnesses said the children were playing at 7.40 p.m., on Sunday when tragedy struck.

According to a resident, who gave his name as Muyideen, “The Lexus SUV with number plate, LSD 356 GU, first crashed into a kiosk in front of the building before crashing into the building, at the spot where the children were playing.

“The children were rushed to the Isolo General Hospital, but the politician’s two children died, while the third, a neighbour’s son legs were broken and is still in the hospital.

“The vehicle, which was driven by a lady with one occupant just left a hairdressing salon a few metres from the scene, when it suddenly lost control.”

Chairman of the Isolo Local Government Area of the state, Mr Olasoju Bayo, who was accompanied by some members of staff of the council visited the scene yesterday morning to have an on-the-spot assessment of the incident,

When our reporter visited the scene, the entire street was besieged with sympathisers mainly women, who wailed over the unfortunate incident.