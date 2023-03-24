Uzodimma okays EU partnership with University Of Agriculture & Environmental Sciences Umuagwo

…TO PROMOTE DIGITAL FINANCE SOLUTIONS FOR FARMERS

The Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has welcomed the proposal of the European Union Research team to partner with the University of Agriculture and Environmental Sciences, Umuagwo.

While receiving them at the Government House Owerri, Governor Uzodimma commended the visiting partners for choosing the State’s University for the promotion of digital finance solutions for farmers in remote communities to adapt to climate change.

The Governor disclosed that the program is not only a well-structured program geared towards agricultural growth and enhancement of food security, but helps with the program of Climate Change.

According to the Governor “for me, I am personally interested as it would also be a very big advantage to support our program on climate change and also enhance our carbon credit program”.

He further encouraged the management of the University of Agriculture, to leverage on the benefits of the program to alleviate poverty and enhance food security in the State.