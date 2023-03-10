Use Nigeria’s resources to improve lives, NADECO tells Tinubu

By Dickson Omobola

THE National Democratic Coalition, NADECO, yesterday, urged the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to use Nigeria’s resources to improve the lives of its citizens, saying there is an urgent need for him to return Nigeria to Federal Constitutional Governance.

The pro-democracy group also debunked an online report that Tinubu has been expelled by its branch in the United States of America.

NADECO, in a statement by its Secretary, Mr. Ayo Opadokun, said: “NADECO has no existing branch in the USA, having regard to the fact that a global conference of the organisation, presided over by its then Leader, Chief Anthony Enahoro, at Virginia, USA, in October/November 1999, decided to wind down its international operations and activities. And there has been no discussion or decision to reopen any office outside the Nigerian shore, to date.

“NADECO believes that Nigerians, either as individuals or groups, have their constitutional rights to freedom of expression and the press as provided for in Section 39 of Chapter IV dealing with Fundamental Human Rights and Directive Principle of State Policy of the disputed 1999 Constitution. However, such a right does not permit anyone to commit perjury by using other people’s names or platforms.

“If anyone is sure of the conviction of his heart, the person should be bold enough to create a personal or group platform to canvas chosen views and opinions.”