US Secretary of State, Blinken to visit Niger

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to Ethiopia from March 14 to 17, according to the State Department.

This is happening as concerns linger over the implementation of the peace agreement following the conflict in the Tigray region that left tens of thousands dead and millions uprooted.

the State Department said that while in Addis Ababa on March 15, Blinken will discuss the implementation of the cessation of hostilities agreement in northern Ethiopia.

He will also meet with African Union Commission Chairperson Moussa Faki Mahamat to discuss global and regional priorities.

In the first visit to Niger by a U.S. secretary of state, Blinken will meet President Mohamed Bazoum and Foreign Minister Hassoumi Massaoudou in Niamey on March 16, it said.