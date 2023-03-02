US congratulates Tinubu, calls for calm

.

•Urges INEC to address concerns ahead of March 11 polls

New York—The US has congratulated president-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu, on his electoral victory, and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to address technical hitches reportedly associated with the use of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System, BVAS, before the governorship and state assembly elections on March 11.

Ned Price, Spokesperson for the State Department, in a statement, also said Nigerians were clearly within their rights to have such concerns and should have high expectations for their electoral processes in the just-concluded Presidential poll.

“We join other international observers in urging INEC to improve in the areas that need the most attention, ahead of the March 11 elections.

“We understand that many Nigerians and some of the parties have expressed frustration about the manner in which the process was conducted.

“They have also expressed frustration about the shortcomings of technical elements that were used for the first time in a presidential election cycle,’’ he said.

Price, however, advised the aggrieved presidential candidates to use all legal means to correct the anomaly.

“There are well-established mechanisms in place for the adjudication of electoral disputes, and we encourage any candidate or party seeking to challenge the outcome to pursue redress through those mechanisms.

“We call on all parties, candidates, and supporters to refrain from violence or inflammatory rhetoric at this critical time,’’ the spokesperson said.

In addition, Price commended the active participation of civil society and the media for advancing electoral norms and political discourse on issues of importance to citizens.

He said the U.S. noted with concern reports that numerous members of the media were attacked during the course of the election.

“We urge the government, security forces, political actors, and all citizens to respect the media’s critical role by refraining from any damaging acts against them and ensuring accountability for such acts when they do occur.“