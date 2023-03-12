URHOBO HOUSE, UDU RALLIES: Akpodoro says ‘my life in danger’

As a consequence of a rally held at the Urhobo House, the secretariat of the Urhobo Progressives Union, UPU is otherwise known as Uwuamghie and UDU, the Mayor of Urhoboland, His Excellency Eshanekpe Israel, a.k.a Akpodoro has said some powerful forces are after his life, disclosing he escaped assassination in the wee hours of Friday.

Mayor Akpodoro, who spoke to our correspondent on the phone, however, refused to disclose his whereabouts.

According to the Mayor, who doubles as an ex-militant leader, he was being trailed by a governorship candidate, who he said sent assassins against him with the aim bringing him down through his killer squad.

Eshanekpe stated that, he was being hounded on account of his stance against the award of Pipeline Surveillance Contract of OML 30.and OML 34 lying on the corridors of Urhobo and Isoko land, adding that he has done no wrong other than fighting for the betterment of the youths of Urhobo and Isoko lands.

He stated that he was at a critical stakeholders meeting in Ughelli when he was alerted by a friend (names withheld) that after the rally, which the guber candidate considered an affront to him, he reported to have called another renowned ex-militant to as a matter of urgency “remove Israel from circulation” lest he sabotage the pipeline contract awarded to his company, which is the major contractor handling the surveillance contract including trans Forcados line.

Akpodoro wondered why his stance for the good of a larger number of Urhobo youths could cause anyone to remove him from circulation.

He stated that he has nothing personal against unnamed foremost ex-militant to warrant such an extreme move to “remove him” from circulation, warning him to steer clear of his disagreement with the guber candidate, adding that when contract was awarded the Ijaw-born ex-militant leader, nobody hijacked it.

He maintained that no amount of threat will make him not wrest the contract from the unnamed guber candidate.

“He ambushed Urhobo and Isoko surveillance contract and hijacked same and he must surrender that contract or this agitation will not abate in the nearest future.

“Instructing people to kill me won’t help him either. The more I rattle him the more he will see reasons to relinquish that contract that ordinarily belongs to ex-militants.

“Teaming up with the Niger Delta Avengers, NDA, against whom I fought on the side of the Federal wouldn’t add value to him in this fight.

“He should surrender that contract to the rightful beneficiaries. We fought in the creeks, he was not there; so why should he now hijack what he is not entitled to? It is an injustice to the youths of Urhoboland,” his Excellency stated.