Urban Living Development Limited Founders, set to re-define real estate in Africa

The Co-founder and MD/CEO of Urban Living Development Ltd, John Oyedepo, at the official opening ceremony of the new office in Lagos, said the company is set to redefine housing and real estate business for the future in Africa. He gave the charge while speaking to the crème de la crème of the real estate industry, present at the event.

Nigeria possesses all the key factors for real estate investment — a growing middle-class population, growth in consumption, rapid urbanization and a young demographic compared to more mature economies. Yet we have not started to scratch this goldmine. There are lots of gaps that we have seen and we are poised to bridge as a real estate company. We started Urban Living because we wanted to do it better. We’ve had experiences and we wanted to make sure real estate investors really get value for their money. We understand the country’s huge home ownership deficit and decided to reduce this gap.

Our mission is to deliver the dream of premium home ownership that is safe and affordable to our clients while making the process seamless. For about 10 years, these young guys have been creating wealthy and happy landlords who are satisfied with their real estate investment, and we want to take this to another level.

Urban Living Development Ltd is a technological-driven real estate development company that focuses on delivering real value and quality and a place of employment for professionals. We do not intend to come and play small in the real estate space. We are here to play big and it is big things only.

Though the company is just kicking off, we’ve had some landmark achievements and at the same time some challenges. One of the achievements is starting ‘big’.

We therefore, recently transformed our flagship real estate brand into a full-service real estate company to take advantage of opportunities across the entire value chain.

In the next few years, you will definitely hear a lot from Urban Living .We have tasked Urban Living to aggressively expand its own portfolio of projects and clients.

Also, we launched our first property to the market; The Boulevard Estate which is located in Ketu Epe which promises to be a great project with high return on investment. (https://urbanlivingng.com/the-boulevard-ketu-epe/)

Apart from the fact that we help solved the issue of unemployment in our own little way, with 6 direct staffs and hundreds of indirect partners, Urban Living is set to reduce the huge housing deficit faced in Nigeria and this we will do to the best of our capacity.

I also challenge young entrepreneurs who have passion for this business to be daring. If you must start, come out big or go back home. Success is daring, it does not reward small doings” said Oyedepo.

Oyedepo John, a co-founder and MD/CEO of Urban Living Development Ltd is an alumni of the University of Ilorin. A top player in the real estate industry for about a decade as a realtor. he served as a Portfolio Manager for the biggest real estate brokerage firm in Africa; the Billionaire Realtors Group (BRG).

His partner, Olawale Aremu is the COO of Urban Living Development Ltd and a graduate of Mathematics from the University of Uyo and an Alumni of Obafemi Awolowo University. He doubled as a Portfolio Manager and Compliance Officer at the BRG for two years before co-founding Urban Living with his partner.