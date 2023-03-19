UPU in UK presents improved cassava varieties to 2022 flood-victim communities

Nine Urhobo Kingdoms affected by the devastating floods of late 2022 have received improved cassava varieties from the Urhobo Progress Union (UPU) United Kingdom (UK) Chapter.

The beneficiaries are Arhavwarien, Evwreni, Ewu, Okparabe, Olomu, Udu, Ughelli (Ughelli-Urhie), Ughievwen, and Uwheru kingdoms.

The improved cassava varieties, named TME 419 and TMS 30572, arrived at the Urhobo Cultural Centre, Uvwiamuge-Agbarho from the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture (IITA), Ibadan in trailer loads and were distributed to the beneficiaries through the Forum of Urhobo Kingdoms’ Presidents General.

It was a bee-hive of activities during the week-long exercise, as excited members of the beneficiary kingdoms trooped in to take deliveries of their bundles of the improved stems.

This was part of UPU UK’s Flood Disaster Response programme initiated in November 2022 to “provide a coordinated, emergency humanitarian support for the affected people” of the kingdoms massively devastated by the floods. The donation of the improved cassava stems to the affected communities is to stimulate planting and to revive agricultural development.

Speaking on the intervention, Chief Ejiro Ughwujabo, President of the UPU UK chapter, noted that the improved cassava varieties will provide a good yield to farmers and boost the cassava industry in Urhoboland. He said that during a post-flooding visit and assessment of the affected kingdoms, it was observed that “95% of the communities affected are farmers;” that “the water destroyed all their crops and the present plight of the farmers is how to acquire cassava stems and other seedlings for cultivation.”

HRM Simpson Obruche, Obruche 11, Odion R’Ode of Uwheru Kingdom while commending the UPU UK for the presentation, said the intervention was a necessary one that would improve food security and farmers’ yield in the affected kingdoms. He hailed Urhobo people in the United Kingdom for being “their brothers’ keepers and for working towards the survival and development of Urhoboland.”

Similarly, Chief Godwin Jefia Notoma, Chairman of the Forum of Urhobo PGs, thanked the UPU UK Chapter and Urhobo People in the United Kingdom for “providing relief to our people that suffered from the flood.” Speaking through his representative during the distribution exercise, Chief Julius Akpodiete, financial secretary of the Forum and President-General of Okparabe Kingdom, Chief Notoma noted that after the floods, “a bunch of cassava stem was sold for N3,500 (Three Thousand, Five Hundred Naira), so bringing them to our people is a very good and kind gesture that we deeply appreciate.

Mothers, Fathers, and Children at home sincerely appreciate UPU UK for this gesture. On behalf of the Forum of the Urhobo Presidents-General, we say thank you to the President and members of the UPU UK Chapter.” Notoma further called on the beneficiaries to shower prayers on “our brothers and sisters, fathers and mothers in the United Kingdom that deemed it fit to see our pains as their pain. May God uplift them and replenish their purse from where they brought these cassava stems in infinite portions.”

On his part, Venerable Victor Onosemuode, JP, a retired priest of the Anglican Communion, who was a member of the delegation from Arhavwarien, described the distribution of improved varieties of Cassava as “an answer to our cry.”

According to the distinguished Cleric, “ the flood ravished crops, houses, and many more, and we were at a loss as to what would happen after the flood, which is this season. I visited Arhavwarien on October 17, 2022, and was shocked by what I saw. Boats became town service, all the streets were flooded. I wondered then how the people would regain their crops, so you can imagine my excitement when I learned about the plans of the Urhobo in the UK to help the kingdoms that were flooded. I thank God that the promise has been fulfilled. I want to thank the UPU UK branch for this gesture and I thank those here at home for ensuring the distribution is done smoothly. I am happy for this love in Urhobo and I pray that it continues. I also use this medium to call on other branches of the UPU, home and abroad, to replicate this initiative. Urhoboland is blessed that we can plant rice, and tomatoes among others, and we can feed ourselves and the nation. So, apart from the cassava, I want to appeal to them to get agriculture experts to our communities, study the soil and know the kind of crops to plant,” Venerable Onosemuode, said.

The cleric further urged the beneficiaries to take the improved cassava varieties as a blessing. “When God has blessed you, you should be careful the way you use the blessing. They should show appreciation. The people should come together and ensure they plant the cassava so that this time next year they will not even hustle for cassava cutting. I want more cooperation among the youths, the women, and the, farmers, and they should be hardworking so that those in the UK would not feel that their labour is in vain,” the retired Anglican cleric said.

Olorogun (Col.) Morris Ideh, rtd., acting PG of Ughievwen Kingdom, while expressing the gratitude of Ughievwen to UPU UK, said the introduction of the improved varieties of cassava to Ughievwen would bring a positive impact that would lead to a multiplier effect on agricultural activities in the kingdom.

Findings about the improved cassava stems, TME 419 and TMS 30572 revealed that they are favourites among Nigerian farmers for their special qualities. TME 419 is said to have a length of 4 meters, a high starch capacity, a high yield, excellent resilience to pests and diseases, and impressive culinary aptitude.

Okeoghene Sike-Ezo, a researcher, author, and agronomist with expertise in Nigeria Cassava, notes that farmers like TME 419, “because: It is an erect and straight plant type excellent for inter-cropping and mechanization. A very high yield is guaranteed with good environmental conditions (about 36 tons per hectare). The plants produce more garri and fufu than other varieties with better quality. Fufu prepared from this variety is always very white and rises and swells up. High yielding, up to high dry matter content, up to 40%. Endeared by preferred by Industries because it produced the highest dry matter for starch content. It has a swelling ability, and starch is a function of dry matter. The petiole color is green…”

TMS 30572 is noted on cassavamatter.org as having “High dry matter (25%), moderate CMD resistance, early bulking, high starch, and high yielding…”