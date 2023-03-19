Uproar as APC, PDP clash at Ogun collation centre

Agents of the Peoples Democratic Party and the All Progressives Congress, on Sunday, clashed at the Ogun State collation centre over the 2023 governorship and state house of assembly election.

Pandemonium broke out when PDP agent, Sunkanmi Oyejide, rose up to protest against multiple representations of the APC by three agents.

Oyejide also alleged that the APC deliberately destroyed the party’s strongholds in the state in an attempt to disenfranchise its members.

He said, “If you look at it very well, the ruling party disrupted the PDP strongholds and disenfranchised our members.

“We want you to take a critical look at it and investigate it. The process must be transparent.”

However, the APC agent, identified as Adelani, countered the allegation by the PDP agent.

The fracas delayed the collation process for about 15 minutes before proceedings continued.

The state Independent National Electoral Returning Officer, Prof. Kayode Adebowale, presiding over the dispute, asked the party to choose one among the three agents of the APC at the centre.

He also faulted the PDP agent on the claim of strongholds, saying, the rules have been followed.

Adebowale said, “We don’t recognise strongholds. The rules have been followed.”

The exercise, however, went ahead as other local government collation officers presented the results.