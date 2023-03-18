The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour popularly known as GRV has said the unpaid allowance of ad-hoc staff by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is a deliberate ploy by the commission to manipulate polls. Unpaid allowance of ad-hoc staff INEC's ploy to manipulate polls – Rhodes-Vivour pic.twitter.com/8BIJT6NlxO March 18, 2023

GRV said this while casting his vote at polling unit PO 045 in Anifowoshe, Ikeja, Lagos State.

He’s one of the frontline candidate for the election and he will be facing off against the incumbent Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressive Congress and Mr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran of the Labour Party.

The election is expected to be keenly contested following the victory of Labour Party in Lagos state in the presidential election.

Rhodes-Vivour has emerged as a popular candidate whose message has resonated with the teeming youths who are the backbone behind the unexpected rise of the Labour Party.