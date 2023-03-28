UNN VC, Dean, laud Agric Faculty Alumni interventions

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, UNN, Prof. Charles Igwe, and the Dean, Faculty of Engineering, UNN, Prof. Emenike Ejiogu, have lauded the project interventions of the Alumni Association of the Faculty of Engineering.

The Vice Chancellor spoke, weekend, at the 50th convocation ceremony of the University at Nsukka, Enugu State.

He particularly appreciated Engineer Obioha Fubara, one of the honorary awardees of the University for donating a solar-powered building to the UNN Faculty of Engineering.

“I am excited by a new Electrical Engineering building which was donated by Engineer Obioha Fubara – one of the Honorary Doctorate awardees at the convocation. The unique thing about this building is that it is powered entirely by solar energy, which was also provided by the donor. Various other alumni – funded projects can also be found in our faculties of Engineering, Law, Medicine and Social Sciences, amongst others.

” In fact, one of these buildings constructed by the 1979 graduation class of Engineering will be handed over to the University on Friday,” he said.

In the same vein, the Dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Ejiogu, said that several infrastructure interventions by the Alumni Association of the Faculty have it a facelift.

While saying that Engineers Obi Okoroafor, Ogwuike, as well as the Class of 1979, have donated a building each, he added that the 1979 Class has institutionalised Faculty of Engineering Development Plan.

He also said that the Faculty has put up a Committee to coordinate and manage infrastructures at the Faculty to ensure that they are properly managed.

He equally pleaded with the Alumni Association to establish Faculty of Engineering Consultancy and Project Execution Unit to engage in projects which would generate revenue to the Faculty.

He said “On behalf of the Faculty of Engineering staff and students, I express our immense gratitude to the University of Nigeria Faculty of Engineering Alumni, for the infrastructural interventions they have been carrying out for the past several years in our Faculty.

“Two Alumni stand out in recent times, Engr. Obi Okoroafor and Engr. Ogwuike, for their personal interventions and donation of a building each to the Faculty. We thank them very much.

“In addition, we reserve a special gratitude for the Class of 79. They have not only donated a building to the Faculty, but have institutionalized Alumni intervention for our faculty by creating a Faculty of Engineering Development Plan for infrastructural development. We thank them immensely and our hope is that all classes of Alumni will key into these well thought-out development plan for our faculty.

” Already, the class of 85 and class of 95 have keyed in and their intervention is at an advanced stage. We thank them immensely.

“On our part, in the Faculty, we have created a Faculty on Engineering Committee on Infrastructure and Utlilities, to help coordinator, manage and maintain these infrastructures bequitted to the faculty.

“In furtherance to our ability to manage and maintain these facilities, we will like to mention to our Alumni one area of intervention. The staff and students of the Faculty desire to have a Faculty of Engineering Consultancy and Project Execution Unit(FECONPEU) that will engage in projects to generate revenue(IGR) for the Faculty.The unit will also help train our students and younger staff in hands-on engineering practice.

“Therefore, we plead with our Alumni who have businesses or in position to award projects, to involve and challenge our staff and students to execute real life engineering projects. Finally, we pray for the good health and God’s abundant blessings for our great Alumni, their families, their friends and colleagues at work. Thank you all very much.”