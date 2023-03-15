University of Ilesa: Ijesa leaders describe Adeleke’s decision as petty, political

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Former Chairman of Governing Council of Ilesa College of Education, Elder Kunle Odeyemi has described the action of Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun to put on hold the take-off of the University of Ilesa as a political attempt to abort a baby that had been delivered.

Speaking at a Press conference on Wednesday by the All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders of the Ijesa South constituency in Ilesa, Odeyemi stated that there is no justification for the delay in the take-off of the university of Ilesa.

He held that it is absurd for Adeleke to inaugurate an ad-hoc committee to work out modalities for an effective take-off of the University of Ilesa when the said institution had been passed by the House of Assembly, accented to and gazetted by the former state governor.

According to him, it wonders all true born of Ijesaland that in less than few months for the university to be admitting students after having listed by JAMB and National Universities Commission NUC, governor Adeleke had to put everything on hold. It is the highest level of pettiness and political immaturity.

“If not for petty politics, how could you put on hold a process that had fulfilled all necessary legal and administrative requirements and satisfied by the previous administration led by Gboyega Oyetola.

“Governor Adeleke should know that governance is supposed to be about the interests of the people but with Adeleke, governance is about vendetta and unnecessary politics of bitterness”, he said.

Also speaking, former Commissioner for Works in in the state, Engineer Remi Omowaiye emphasised that what the governor had done with the university is a big insult to the people of Ijesaland, saying Adeleke decided to play politics with no other thing than the age-long dream of the people.

He noted that suspending the already constituted governing council with the likes of Prof. Isaac Adewole, Prof. Sola Akinrinade, Prof. Labo Poopola, Prof. Mrs Oluyemisi Obilade, High Chief Akinwande Akinola, and Rasheed Sarumi who are eminent Ijesa personality with records of distinction is a big insult to Ijesaland.

His words, “What we are telling the governor is that he should put politics aside and do what is right the college of education had been there for 44 years. The infrastructure on the ground is fantastic, it even has what other already established universities do not have.

“The former Governor had contacted TETFUND for support, and we have sent reports and messages to the President-elect on the issue of the university, if PDP under the leadership of Adeleke likes it or not, the university of Ilesa had come to stay”.