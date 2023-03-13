Unite Yoruba, run all-inclusive govt, Fayose advises Tinubu

By Biodun Busari

A former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose has advised the president-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to use his position to unite all Yoruba politicians and stakeholders irrespective of their affiliations and run an all-inclusive government that will accommodate the opposition.

Fayose gave the advice during an interview programme called Situation Room, on Ibadan-based Fresh FM 105.9 on Monday, as he noted that Tinubu, who has longed to be President should have a good idea to govern the country based on current challenges.

He, however, pointed out that the former Lagos state governor should run his administration as a father of all, but also set a template that would guarantee the togetherness of Yoruba people, regardless of their differences, which be a catalyst for the development of the Yoruba land.

Fayose said, “One thing I would like to say to Asiwaju, and this one is personal to me as a Yoruba man, is that the Yoruba nation needs to be re-ordered.

“Tinubu should not be the president of APC in the South-West. He should be the president and father of the Yoruba nation and bring us all together.

“After the demise of most of these leaders, things will go bad [in Yorubaland]. One of the legacies Asiwaju should leave is to rally the Yoruba people and bring us together, draw everybody together.

“When he is making appointments and he wants it only for APC members, he will fail. He should invite members of the opposition and draw everybody close and listen to us on how the Yoruba nation can come together.

Fayose also noted that the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress has a great task of ending agitations among major ethnic groups in Nigeria, and pacifying all aggrieved groups for the peace and unity of the country.

”The Yoruba nation has lost it. We are badly balkanised and divided. Because Asiwaju is a Yoruba man, he must bring the Yoruba people together. We are angry and that is why you see the agitation for the Yoruba nation.

“But they have given us a Yoruba president now. He has a lot to do. Oduduwa Republic cannot happen. Arewa Republic cannot happen and Igbo or Biafra Republic cannot happen. It is a sheer waste of time.

“We have gone far in the day to call for division. How do we share our debt? How do we share those things? So, let’s stop deceiving ourselves and stop creating tension. Already, there is tension in the East, North, South and West,” Fayose said.

“Asiwaju, God will help you. Thank God you were elected as president.

“So, remember that if you don’t put the Yoruba nation together, history will not be kind to you. This Yoruba nation must be united going forward under your leadership. Put us together. Get us busy in Yorubaland. Don’t be president of APC, if you do that, your case will be worse than that of Olusegun Obasanjo,” Fayose added.