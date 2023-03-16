Uniosun workers award scholarship to 18 indigent varsity students

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Workers of Osun State University, Uniosun, have awarded scholarship to 18 indigent hardworking students of the school to ensure completion of their academic programme.

Addressing journalists at the Council Chamber of the University in Osogbo, Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Clement Adebooye both academic and non-academic staff contribute from their monthly salary to establish a scholarship scheme for intelligent but indigent students of the school.

According to him, the workers of the institution deemed it fit to contribute towards the successful completion of the academic programmes of intelligent but indigent students of the University.

“To this end, all of us put together certain amount of our monthly salary to flout a scholarship scheme for that category of students.

“Eighteen outstanding students of the University, this year, benefitted from the scheme to the tune of N100,000 each. The selection process is purely based on merit and handled by distinguish scholars to ensure strict adherence to merit”, he stated.

Speaking on the achievement of the University this year, Professor Adebooye, said the ivory towers presently chairs the African-German Network for Excellence in Science (AGNES) for 2023 to 2025.

“On March 1, 2023, I was elected as the Chair/President of the African-German Network of Excellence in Science (AGNES), a networking organization established in 2011 by the German Government and Alexander von Humboldt Foundation (AvH). I was elected to lead the network from 2023 to 2025, and this position is renewable for another 2 years.

“Sequel to this victory, the Secretariat of the network will be moved to Nigeria for the first time since the establishment of the organisation, and it will be situated at Osun State University, Osogbo. It is also remarkable to report that this is the first time that this international funding organization will be headed by a Nigerian scholar”, he said.