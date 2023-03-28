Unilever Nigeria reaffirms commitment to strengthening operations in Nigeria

As part of its aim to continue to make its operations in Nigeria competitive, profitable and sustainable, Unilever Nigeria Plc announced changes in its business model that will accelerate growth and sustain profitability while enhancing its ability to meet consumer needs.

The 100-year-old consumer goods company will repurpose its portfolio while putting in place measures to make the business more efficient and fit for the future.

The company’s Managing Director, Carl Cruz, said, “All companies need to adapt to changing market circumstances and now is the right time for us to reposition Unilever Nigeria Plc. to better meet the needs of our consumers, shareholders, and employees.”

“We are a truly Nigerian business and the oldest serving manufacturer in the country. By making these changes, we will unleash the sustained and profitable growth we need to be here for the next 100 years as well.”

Cruz noted that Unilever Nigeria Plc. is repurposing its portfolio by gradually exiting two categories – Home Care and Skin Cleansing – affecting only 3 brands (OMO, Sunlight and Lux) with the company better poised to drive the rest of its brand portfolio for growth into the future and strengthen business operations with measures to digitize and simplify processes.