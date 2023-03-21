Umo Eno’s win: Group cautions against fake, misleading prophecies in A’Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A political advocacy group, Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance, AIIA, has advised the citizens and residents to be weary of preachers who go about making false prophecies for their selfish gains.

The group gave the advice in a statement

titled: “Will Baal continue to speak through ‘Prophets’ of God?, and issued shortly after the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), officially declared Pastor Umo Eno as the winner of the governorship election held on March 18, 2023.

According to the statement which was signed by its Chairman, Barr. Stephen Abia, AIIA, expressed dismay that some clerics had ahead of the 2023 polls, claimed that God revealed to them that the guber candidate of the Young Progressive Party(YPP) Bassey Akpan would be elected as the next governor of the state.

The group, according to the statement made available to newsmen Monday evening expressed concern that such fake and misleading predictions were capable of causing havoc to the society as well as loss of confidence in Christian religious preachers.

It reads in part: “Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance has warned some clerics in the State who dished out prophecies in the build-up to the just concluded 2023 Governorship election in the state without hearing from God to desist from such acts and stop misleading their congregation.

“A very embarrassing video in circulation today shows a pastor, predicting that Senator Bassey Albert of the Young Progressives Party will win the 2023 Governorship elections in Akwa Ibom State.

” The video is more disturbing as the Pastor, later identified as Philip Osung is seen repeatedly making outrageous boasts that, if Bassey Albert Akpan does not win the governorship elections, he will surrender one of his hands for amputation.

“With the victory of Pastor Umo as confirmed by INEC, it is expected that all their mercenary prophecies have failed, and the people know that these were products of bitterness and personal hatred for him( Pastor Eno)

“It is so disappointing that people who should have ordinarily been shepherds of God’s sheep turn out to be professional fraudsters, manufacturing prophecies that are meant to swell the sizes of their pockets and deceive those who take them seriously.

“The problem is that activities of such men of God are capable of reducing the credibility of the genuine members of the clergy. Men of God should not use their positions to cause havoc to society through false prophecies.

“That is why we must specially commend seasoned men of God, including Dr Sunday Mbang, Prof. Isaiah Isong, Apostle John Okoriko, ArchBishop Udeme Simon, the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN in the State and other numerous Christian leaders who refused to allow Baal speak for them in the 2023 elections”