Ultimate Commander endorses Otti for Abia guber contest, gives reasons

By Steve Oko

The governorship ambition of the Labour Party candidate in Abia State, Dr Alex Otti, Monday, received a major boost, as a former heavyweight champion, Ambassador Dr Osita Offor ( De Ultimate Commander), endorsed his candidacy.

Addressing newsmen at Otti’s Campaign office Umuahia, Ambassador Offor who is the Abia North senatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, in the February 25 national assembly poll, said he was convinced after a personal assessment of the contenders for the position, that Otti had the required capacity and competence to rescue and rebuild the state.

He said he was thrilled by Otti’s economic blueprint and development plan for the state, expressing confidence that if given the opportunity, the ex-banker would reposition Abia State.

The ADC senatorial candidate explained that the urgent need to rescue Abia from the hands of the oppressors had made it imperative to look beyond party affiliations and support the most competent and prepared among the candidates.

” We are no longer talking about political party because of what is at stake. The future and destiny of Abians are at stake. We need to unite behind the man with capacity and audacity to do the job. And that man is Alex Otti.

” I have my party’s candidate; a Bishop and an accomplished Abian who I have much respect for but there comes a time in life when you need men of extra ordinary clout and capacity to solve a particular need.”

The ex Common Wealth heavyweight champion who lamented how his efforts to bring foreign investors to the state were frustrated by inept leadership, said ” we need a man that understands investment, and that man is Otti”.

He, therefore, appealed to other governorship candidates that genuinely love Abia to sacrifice their ambition and forge alliance with Otti for the good of all.

” If you claim that you love Abia please join forces with the man who has all it takes to rescue Abia from political hijackers”, he appealed.

He described the deplorable condition of infrastructure in the state describing Umuahia the state capital as a glorified village.

The Ultimate Commander accused t ruling Peoples Democratic Party of under developing the state.