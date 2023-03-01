UK prime minister, Sunak congratulates Tinubu on election victory

United Kingdom prime minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated Nigeria’s president-elect Bola Tinubu on his victory at the 2023 presidential election.

“Congratulations to Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in Nigeria,” Sunak tweeted Wednesday.

“The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries.”

Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari, who is expected to conclude his second tenure in office in May 29 also congratulated Tinubu, who he described as the best man for the job.

“Elected by the people, he is the best person for the job. I shall now work with him and his team to ensure an orderly handover of power,” presidential spokesman Garba Shehu quoted Buhari.

“The election was Africa’s largest democratic exercise. In a region that has undergone backsliding and military coups in recent years, this election demonstrates democracy’s continued relevance and capability to deliver for the people it serves.”

Tinubu, a former Lagos State governor, was announced the winner of Nigeria’s presidential election Wednesday morning.

The Nigeria president-elect was the candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the election where he triumphed over his major opponents Atiku Abubakar of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party’s Peter Obi and candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP).

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes and was followed by Atiku who got 6,984,520 votes, Obi polled 6,101,533 votes and Kwankwaso with 1,496,687 votes, according to election results announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Buhari urged Obi, Atiku and other contenders aggrieved by the election result and the conduct by INEC to seek redress in court.

A total of 18 presidential candidates contested the election held across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Saturday.