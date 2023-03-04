UK Based actor, Tomiwa Alajogun sets to Wed new Lover, picks April 8 date

There are strong indications that United Kingdom based Nollywood Actor, Producer cum Musician, Mathew Tomiwa Alajogun also known as Major Matt, is finally set to wed his new lover seven years after gotten a child out of wedlock.

In 2016, Tomiwa, who is the producer of Fayoo Olowo Idan, Yeye Oba, Eewo, Olori Yanri and others, got his first child from a fellow Nollywood actress.

.

Then, the believe was that, the lovebirds will end up walking down the aisle anytime soon. Some months after, their romance collapsed and they both went their separate ways with the hope of reuniting somedays. As a responsible father, Mathew moved back to London with his son.

The latest about the actor now is that, the crooner of Oba Yin Ti De, is warming up to tie the nuptial knot with a new lover.

Information gathered by a renowned Entertainment Journalist, Gbolahan Adetayo, revealed that, Mathew will officially get married to his new heart-throb (Name Withheld) on Saturday 8 April 2023, in Oyo State.

The Nikkai service will hold by on the early hours of the day, while the engagement ceremony will follow immediately, before the reception proper.