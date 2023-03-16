Ugwuanyi approves release of Enugu civil servants’ 2021/2022 promotion list

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State yesterday approved the release of 2021 and 2022 promotion list for civil servants in the state.

The beneficiaries were eligible civil servants across the state’s Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) who participated in the promotion exercise conducted by Enugu State Civil Service Commission (ESCSC) in November 2022.

Announcing the release of the promotions, the Chairman of ESCSC, Mr. Robinson Odo, stated that “about 3,089 civil servants on salary grade levels 04 to 16 benefited from the promotions.”

Mr. Odo disclosed that the promotion exercise “was in fulfillment of Governor Ugwuanyi’s earlier promise to clear all backlogs of promotions for civil servants in the state.”

The ESCSC Chairman added that the exercise followed due process, explaining that promotional examination was conducted in written form for the eligible staff, followed by oral interview held at the commission’s premises.

He reiterated Governor Ugwuanyi administration’s commitment to the welfare of civil servants and thanked all those who worked round the clock to ensure that the promotion exercise was successful.