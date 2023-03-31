Ugochinyere hails Emefiele over resolution of cash scarcity

*Wants EFCC to investigate suspicious bank deposits now

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

The House of Representatives member-elect for Ideato North/South Federal Constituency of Imo State, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere Ikeagwuonu, has commended the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Dr Godwin Emefiele, for the timely manner in which he resolved the scarcity of cash in the country.

Ugochinyere, who is also the spokesman of the Coalition of United Political Parties, CUPP, gave the commendation in a statement on Friday.

The Rep-elect, in hailing Emefiele, also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission,EFCC,to swing into action in investigating what he described as suspicious bank deposits across the country during the Naira change policy.

Ugochinyere, a member of the Peoples Democratic Party,PDP, said it was important for the CBN Governor and members of his team to be commended for rising to the occasion and bringing succour to Nigerians.

He said, “We are all witnesses to what Nigerians went through during the period of cash scarcity in the country.

“It is therefore important to commend the CBN Governor and members of his team for working round the clock to bring succour to Nigerians.

“Dr Emefiele has always displayed that all the policies of the apex bank under his leadership are pro-people and the naira redesign policy is not an exception, notwistanding the scarcity that followed it.

“Nigerians will in no distant future realise that the CBN and its Governor mean well for the country on the policy .

“I am also using this medium to call on the EFCC and other anti-corruption agencies to begin to investigate suspicious bank deposits across the country with a view to identifying those behind them, the sources of those huge deposits and bringing them to book if their origin can’t be traced.

“I urge Nigerians to continue to have faith in the CBN and its leadership to continue to introduce fiscal policies that will benefit the nation.”