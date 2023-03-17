UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw

Draw in full for the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals and semi-finals:

Quarter-finals

Real Madrid (ESP) v Chelsea (ENG)

Benfica (POR) v Inter Milan (ITA)

Manchester City (ENG) v Bayern Munich (GER)

AC Milan (ITA) v Napoli (ITA)

— The ties will take place April 11-12 and 18-19

Semi-finals

AC Milan (ITA) or Napoli (ITA) v Benfica (POR) or Inter Milan (ITA)

Real Madrid (ESP) or Chelsea (ENG) v Manchester City (ENG) or Bayern Munich (GER)

— The ties will be played May 9-10 and 16-17

— Final to be played June 10 in Istanbul.