Uche Okonkwo hails Obidients over NASS election victory

The House of Representatives candidate for Idemili North/South Federal Constituency of Anambra State, under the Labour Party, LP, Uche Okonkwo, has hailed the electorate, and most especially the Labour Party faithful, after emerging winner of last Saturday’s National Assembly election.

Reacting excitedly, Okonkwo said “God bless all Obidients from Idemili North/South. You have spoken loudly and wisely. God has heard our voice that to Rescue Idemili is a mission Possible.

“We have effectively turned the table of poor representation in Idemili, and I can assure you, going forward, it will be inclusively and transparently spicy.

“Now our work is simple. To do what we promised and what you voted for is a task we shall pursue relentlessly with every fibre of our common resolve from day one. I thank my opponents too for a testy run and extend to them assurances of collective positive accommodation to the good work that must start in earnest for all our people of Idemili,” he emphasised.