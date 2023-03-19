UBTH mourns loss of former CMD

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

THE management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has lauded the contributions of its former Chief Medical Director (CMD), Professor Michael Ibadin who died in the hospital on Saturday for an undisclosed ailment.

In a statement by the CMD of the hospital, Professor Darlington Obaseki said “Until his death, he was a Professor of Paediatrics, a Consultant Pediatric Nephrologist and an astute Health Administrator. He was also a mentor who introduced several persons to Hospital Administration and Management including myself.

“This is indeed a big loss not only to his family but also to the Hospital community and the Medical World

“We commiserate with his immediate family at this time and pray that God himself will console them and grant them the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”