Two schoolgirls stab 12-yr-old to death in Germany

By Biodun Busari

Two schoolgirls have stabbed a 12-year-old girl to death in Germany, following the girl’s disappearance on Saturday, according to the police.

According to The Straits Times, the victim, identified as Luise, was declared missing on Saturday after leaving a friend’s residence near the town of Freudenberg in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia.

In shocking news to everyone, her body was found the following day in a wooded area not far from her home.

“The child died as a result of numerous knife wounds and the resulting loss of blood,” Koblenz prosecutor Mario Mannweiler told reporters, adding that there was “no indication of a sexual offence”.

The two Luise’s killers ages 12 and 13 have confessed to the murder, added Mr Florian Locker, head of Koblenz police’s homicide department.

The two girls “made statements about the matter and in the end admitted the crime,” Locker said.

Mannweiler added that the two girls and their victim knew each other. But he refused to give further details because of the ages of the suspects, who are too young to be held criminally responsible for their actions in Germany.

In Germany, the age of criminal responsibility begins at 14 years.

Investigators had yet to find the knife or knives used in the attack, Mannweiler said.

“This is, of course, a very unusual and shocking act, even for us,” he told reporters.

Luise had meant to walk home from her friend’s place, but her parents reported her disappearance on Saturday evening after she failed to return.

Her disappearance sparked a massive search operation that included dozens of police, a helicopter, drones and sniffer dogs.