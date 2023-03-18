Two feared killed as police move to stop protesting voters in Rivers

By Davies Iheamnachor

There is heavy shooting at Bori, the headquarters of Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State, and two people are feared killed in the development.

This was coming as voters in the area trooped out en masse to protest alleged irregularities in the process.

The protest was as a result of alleged moves by a particular party in collation with the police to thwart the process.

The voters who are in deep regrets and fear say the material were transferred to homes of top politicians in the LGA, while material meant for Ikwerre LGA, home LGA of the former Transportation Minister, Chibuike Amaechi, were sent to them.

However, fully armed policemen were seen shooting sporadically in the area to scare the protesters at Bori.

A voter in the area, Jeremiah Precious, narrated that the people were protesting that the material meant for the Khana LGA should be brought out before police invaded.

He said that some boys in the area challenged the police personnel, causing panic in the LGA and that the police shot two people.

Precious said: “Today, we came out to vote and we noticed that the material they brought to us are fake. They are from Ikwerre LGA.

“Because of this we matched out to protest. The real material have been sent to the homes of PDP leaders and the are there writing results. While we are protesting, police came and started shooting at us.”