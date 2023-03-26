Troops storm ISWAP hideout in Borno kill commander, 41 others 

…… As wild jubilations in Konduga over killings of terrorists failed attempt to infiltrate military Base

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Special Operation by troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ North East in collaboration with Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) has stormed the hideout of ISWAP terrorists in Dikwa Local Government Area of Borno State, killing 41 of the terrorists including a Commander, Abu Zahra while others flee for their lives.

This is coming less than 24 hours when Troops of 222 Battalion, Operation Hadin Kai succeeded and killed several members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the North East of Konduga local government area in Borno state, which triggered wild jubilations by residents.

An Intelligence Source has said, which has also been confirmed by a counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama on Sunday morning.

Sources said that the troops eliminated the terrorists in a silent intelligence-led midnight Offensive, Coordinated by Maj. Gen. Shaibu Waidi, the General Officer Commanding the 7 Division and Commander of Sector 1, in Mukdolo and Bone village, located between Dikwa and Ngala.

The raid followed attacks in the past days, believed to be by the Islamist sect, which killed 36 fishermen in Mukdolo under Ngala Local Government bordering Dikwa village on March 10, 2023.

The armed terrorists headed by Abu Darda and Abu Muhammed, also stormed Mafa town in the early morning hours of March 19th, a few hours after the elections, but the attack was thwarted by the troops, resulting in the killing of scores of the terrorists and recovery of two of their gun trucks.

“Consequently upon the major offensive, military equipment including One gun truck, three Dushka, motorcycles, and several other weapons were recovered from the busted terrorist base.

“The terrorists’ Commander, (Amir Jaysh) Abu Mohammed, in the company of few fighters reportedly fled in disarray due to the superior firepower from the soldiers, thus abandoning their properties worth millions of Naira in the terrorists’ house which were destroyed by the troops.” The Sources said.

Likewise, Troops of 222 Battalion, Operation Hadin Kai have killed several members of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) in the North East of Konduga in Borno state.

It was gathered that the terrorists launched the attack with heavy gunfire on the military formation guarding the trenches in the area at about 6:45 pm last Saturday, at the time Muslim faithful were breaking their Ramadan fast.

A counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama, disclosed that the troops swiftly engaged the terrorists in a fierce gun battle forcing them to withdraw.

But in a show of gallantry, the troops, led by their Commander, chased the fleeing terrorists who attempted to escape towards the axis of the Sambisa forest and neutralised seven of them.

The sources said “We recovered their truck, Anti Aircraft Gun, and all their weapons. No casualty was recorded on the side of the troops during the attack, “he said.

Our Correspondent gathered that there was a wild celebration by residents of Konduga who trooped out to express their happiness over the successful operation which led to the elimination of the fighters.