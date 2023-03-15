Troops recover about 7 corpses in Southern Kaduna

-As conflict escalates, natives relocate

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

There was another attack in Southern Kaduna, Zango Kataf to be precise and many residents of the affected communities have relocated.

Also, sources said about 6 or 7 people were killed and soldiers came to recover the corpses when they were to be buried on Wednesday morning.

“I have called PRO 1 DIV for confirmation, he promised to revert,” Isaiah, a journalist in the locality has said.

Calls to the spokesman of the Kaduna Police Command could not get through.

A few days ago, an alleged disagreement between Fulani youth and some security personnel, led to skirmishes, and corpses were later recovered in bushes of Zango Kataf Local Government Area.

The situation prompted the Local authorities to impose a dusk to dawn. curfew on the affected communities.

Kaduna was hitherto, known for sectarian crisis allegedly masterminded by politicians who had seen defeat, scaring them. on the face.

But reports from the contentious area on Wednesday morning indicated that a combined team of military, police, and local hunters have kept the situation under control.