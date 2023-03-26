Troops raid 6 Boko Haram camps in Sambisa forest, kill many terrorists

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Nigerian troops of ‘Operation Hadin Kai’ North East, have reportedly killed unconfirmed number of Boko Haram after it raided six (6) camps of the terrorists in the fringes of Sambisa Forest in Borno state.

It was gathered that the terrorists were eliminated after a crushing intrusion into their enclaves by the troops of 21 Task Force Brigade Bama, in conjunction with the Civilian Joint Task Force(CJTF), on March 25, 2023.

An Intelligence Sources told Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert in the Lake Chad, with addition from other security sources that “the troops successfully cleared the terrorists hideouts in Bula Agaida, Bula Yaga, Bula Lambai, Kuluri, Bula Umar and New Church in Bama Local Government Area of Borno state”.

Bama is located about 70km drive from Maiduguri and also at the centre of the Sambisa Forests.

The sources said that during the raid, the troops discovered and destroyed a large Boko Haram camp between Bula Agaida and Bula Yaga. The troops also discovered and destroyed the terrorists’ local market.

It was also gathered that during the fighting patrol to clear the general areas, the troops encountered with some terrorists, eliminated them and recovered a Toyota Hilux gun truck.