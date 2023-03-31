Troops neutralize 5 bandits, capture arms & ammunition in Kaduna

By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

In continuation of the onslaught against bandits and other criminal elements terrorizing the North Western part of the country, Troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army have neutralized five bandits terrorizing communities in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State following clearance operations conducted along road Kanti-Tantatu in Kubusu forest and Kaso hills general area in Kaduna State.

A statement by Lt. Col Musa Yahaya, Acting Deputy Director, Army Public Relations noted that the operation was aimed at depriving bandits and criminals freedom of action so as to create an enabling environment for economic activities and legitimate businesses thrive.

“During the operation which lasted several hours, troops dealt a heavy blow on the criminals neutralizing five bandits as well as capturing four AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 magazines and 24 rounds of 7.62mm”, he said.

“Others include three motorcycles, one matchet, two handsets and some charms”.

“The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Punch Major General Taoreed Lagbaja has expressed satisfaction in the conduct of troops and commended their commitment and resilience during the operation.

“He also urged all law-abiding citizens to continue to support the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information that will assist in the fight against the criminal elements.”