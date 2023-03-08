Tribal, religious division: Reunite Nigerians, Ondo obas tell Tinubu

By Dayo Johnson

TRADITIONAL rulers in Ondo State, yesterday, tasked the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to re-unite Nigerians, saying the country has been sharply divided along tribal and religious sentiments.

Chairman of the Ondo State Council of Obas and Deji of Akure Kingdom, Oba Aladetoyinbo Aladelusi, in a congratulatory message to the President-elect, lamented that Nigerians have remained divided along tribal and religious sentiments for too long.

The monarch, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Michael Adeyeye, said something needed to be done urgently by the president-elect to correct the anomalies in the country.

The statement reads: “This is evident in the mass exodus of our youths and Professionals in search of a greener pasture.

“There is no doubt that our nation is faced with myriads of challenges, however, there is a renewed faith in the capacity of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to bring positive development to the country.

“Your track records and credentials of progressivism, patriotism and commitment to democratic tenets over the years are a sound and clear testimony of your proven capacity as a nationalist to lead our nation to economic recovery and make it the true giant of Africa and the pride of the black race.”

Tinubu’s victory responsibility to Yoruba’

Also, the Akinrogun Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, Chief Kazeem Hamzat, told the President-elect that his victory at the poll came with a huge responsibility to the Yoruba and Nigeria.

Speaking in Lagos shortly after Tinubu and the vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima received their Certificates of Return in Abuja, Hamzat said: “Remember when the APC primary was at the peak, Asiwaju Tinubu, while in Ogun State, made a prophetic statement that it was Yoruba’s turn to produce the next President of Nigeria, and looking for a Yoruba man that the cap fits, he is the best man for the oval position of Nigeria’s president.

“Now that he has achieved his dream of becoming the president, Asiwaju should remember his promises to the Yoruba and Nigeria as a whole. The President-elect should not disgrace the Yoruba.”