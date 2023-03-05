Transport workers celebrates Tinubu’s victory, hails Akeredolu on good leadership

…Akeredolu, an exceptional leader- Commissioner

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Some members of Transport Workers in Ondo State, under the aegis of Likeminds Initiative for Tinubu/Shettima, has congratulated the President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and All Progressive Congress in the just concluded presidential election.

The group, also extolled the governor of the State, Rotimi Akeredolu, saying his leadership was responsible for the great outing the party recorded in the election.

The Coordinator of the group, Omoniyi Oni Eniba, while speaking to newsmen, celebrated the victory and thanked the governor for providing direction for the party in the state.





Eniba said that “The victory of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at the polls amidst internal and external opposing forces is worth celebrating.

“We are extremely happy that the party did not only win in Ondo State but recorded the highest percentage of the APC winning votes throughout the country.

“This would not have been possible without the quality leadership of our father, our governor and leader, Arakunrin Rotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

” We thank him for providing guidance and direction for us and we promise to always support him even beyond his tenure.”

He assured that the group “will also work for the victory of the party in the coming State Assembly election and towards continuity of the APC government in the State.

“The assembly election is for our leader, Arakunrin Akeredolu and we will use our votes again to thank him for his magnanimity.

” Our members are from all the 18 local government areas of the State, we will canvass votes for the victory of all APC candidates in the assembly election.

” We will also not stop there, we will equally support whoever Aketi presents as the next governor when it is time because it is continuity that can reinforce the good things he has done in Ondo State.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the event and Ondo State Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Otunba Bamidele Ologun, appreciated the group for standing by Governor Akeredolu and reiterated the Governor’s commitment to the development of Ondo State.

Ologun said that “I appreciate all of you, especially your leadership for standing solidly by our leader and governor, Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu.

“I have heard all the beautiful praises you have been showering on him and I can tell that they are not accidental.

“My boss, and our leader is a rare being and an exceptional leader with an uncommon grace upon him. His commitment to quality leadership, governance and development of Ondo State is inspiring, amazing and even contagious.

“You know that Arakunrin is Mr. Talk and Do. I can assure you that he will always stand by you as you continue to stand by him.

Ologun asked the union members to ” Mobilise your people and let Mr. Governor and the APC have a great outing on Saturday even more than we had at the last election.”