Transition Council will make governance comfortable for incoming president – Perm sec

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Dr Ibrahim Kana, says that the Presidential Transition Council will make life and governance more comfortable for the incoming president.

Kana said this in a statement by Mrs Victoria Agba-Attah, Director of Press and Public Relations of the ministry, in Abuja, on Friday, .

Kana said this, while speaking at the joint session briefing between the officials of the ministry and members of the Transition Technical Task Team (TTTT).

The permanent secretary disclosed that the roadmap had already been drawn for him for a quick start of his administration.

He gave assurance that the presidential transition council inaugurated by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, on Feb. 14, would enable a seamless transition of power from one presidential administration to another.

According to him, the Transitional Council is charged with the responsibility of facilitating and managing the 2023 Presidential Transition Programme and the handing-over process by the current President to the President-elect.

“The council is to look at the nine priority areas of the current administration in drafting the template.

“The Provision of security to all the citizens of Nigeria is among the nine priority areas of the current administration,” he said.

He promised that individuals saddled with the responsibility of that mandate, he would do everything possible to comply with the directives of the council.

He also promised to ensure that it succeeded in meeting up with the expectation of Mr. President.

“As a ministry, we have started the transition processes having set up our own ministerial transition task team.

“We are on the ground and we hope to comply according to the directives of the TTTT in meeting with the deadline given to us,” he said.

He commended the members of the TTTT for the presentations which according to him were based on “The Presidential Transition Process of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and MDA Transition Guide” and the “Introduction of the Performance Review Session”.

He said the briefing session was highly technical and apt and assured the members of the TTTT of ministry’s readiness to deliver on quick time, all the prayers as well as the directives of the Task Team to enable a seamless transition process.

Kana revealed that the entire management of the MoD had been charged by the Minister of Defence, retired Maj.-Gen. Bashir Magashi, to work with the TTTT to deliver within the stipulated deadline.

He added that the process of the transition had the full support of the minister.

Earlier, in his presentation the representative of the Office of the SGF, Mr. Ibrahim Hassan, said the purpose of the briefing session was not to audit the ministry but to provide the needed guidelines to all the stakeholders for a hitch free process of transition of power.

Hassan explained that the council was chaired by the SGF and had members from MDAs.

He further said that the two documents to be produced for the 2023 presidential transition process included compendium of policies.

The others he said were programmes and projects that were delivered to implement the nine priority areas of the Federal Government and Sector briefing notes to provide status of performance of the Administration underneath priority areas.

In attendance at the briefing session were the members of the TTTT and the Management staff of the ministry.