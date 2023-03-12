Train crash: Remains of corp member buried amid tears in Lagos

.As 53 patients discharged so far, Prof Abayomi

.As MrsTinubu, Mrs Sanwo-Olu visit patients

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The remains of a member of the National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, Oreoluwa Aina, a 28-year-old,

who died in Lagos train accident have been buried amid tears and wailing by family members, colleagues and well-wishers in Lagos, at the weekend.

Late Aina, was one of the six persons who died in the train and Lagos State Goverment staff bus’ accident on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at PWD, Ikeja area of the state.

The late corps member, who was serving with the Curriculum Services Department of the Lagos State Ministry of Education in Alausa, Ikeja, was buried on Saturday at Atan cemetery.

The occupants, mainly, Lagos State Goverment staff were on their way from Isolo area enroute Alausa, Ikeja of the state when the unfortunate incident happened at Shogunle area of the state.

Families, colleagues, well wishers who were present at the burial wrote uncontrollably as the remains of the deceased was lowered into the grave.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, along with some top members of the state Executive Council, on Friday, visited family members of the victims at their respective homes and offered prayers.

In an emotion laden event, a delegation of the state government, led by the Commissioner for Education, Folasade Adefisayo, was present at the burial.

Also present were the deceased’s family members and the State Coordinator of NYSC, Yetunde Baderinwa.

Adefisayo, conveyed the heartfelt condolences of the state governor and the people of the state and well wishers to the families, praying God to grant the departed souls eternal rest and the families fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

Also, the wife of President-elect, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu and wife of Lagos State Governor, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, atbtge weekend visited the recuperating victims at their different wards and hospitals where they are currently receiving treatment.

The duo also, donated and presented various items to aid smooth recovery.

Meanwhile, Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, while giving an update on the medical treatment of the patients so far, disclosed that a total number of patients/passengers discharged as at Sunday March 12, 2023 stood at 53.

According to the statistics released, “a

total number of passengers involved is 102 and break down of location after Triage from the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, LASUTH, are:LASUTH-71, General Hospital, GH, Lagos-4, GH, Orile-Agege-10, GH, Gbagada-6 and Tollgate Trauma Centre-five.

While the total record of death remained six In which two were at the site of accident and four at LASUTH during resuscitation

Total number of patients on admission as at Sunday March 12, 2023 stood at 43 with LASUTH-39, General Hospital Odan-Lagos-two, and General Hospital, Gbagada- two

“Total number of patients/passengers discharged as at today, Sunday March 13, 2023- 53,” Abayomi stated.