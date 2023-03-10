Train/ BRT crash: Farouq seeks more sensitization of drivers, railway line users

By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA – Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, has canvased for more sensitization programmes for BRT drivers and other railway line and road users on the dangers of crossing the rail.

Her advice came on the heels of Thursday ‘s accident involving a train and a BRT bus in Lagos where lives were lost and many injured.

Describing the unfortunate development as avoidable in a statement, through her media aide,Nneka Anibeze on Friday,the minister insisted that,”We however need more sensitization programmes for BRT drivers and other railway line and road users on the dangers of crossing the rail when a train is approaching.”

While sympathizing with the Lagos State Government and victims of the crash which involved about 85 passengers, Farouq condoled with families of those who lost their lives in the accident.

She said:“ I express my condolences to the Lagos State Government and victims of this fatal train accident. This is tragic and very unfortunate especially when it could have been avoided by exercising a little patience. I am very saddened by the loss of lives through the carelessness of a BRT driver. May God rest their souls. We pray for the quick recovery of those injured in the accident as some of the survivors have been taken to hospital by the first responders for treatment.

She recalled that, “The South West Zonal Coordinator, of the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, Ibrahim Farinloye however reported, that the State Government staff bus attempted crossing the PWD/Sogunle rail while the train was approaching but got trapped on the rail leading to the crash.”

Farinloye had said many victims were rescued by LASEMA, NEMA, Police, FRSC, Civil Defence and the Nigeria Railway Corporation team while some died in the crash.