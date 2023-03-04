Traditional rulers urge President-elect to deliver campaign promises

The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria has urged the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu, to deliver his campaign promises.

Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, the Etsu Nupe and Chairman Coordinating Committee of the council, made the call in a congratulatory message to the president-elect on Friday in Abuja.

The council welcome Tinubu’s commitment to serving the country and Nigerians, praying to Almighty Allah to give him the wisdom to succeed.

“The National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria under the Chairmanship of Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, Sultan of Sokoto, and Co-chair, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi-Ojaja II, Ooni of Ife, Board of Trustees, National Executive Committee and the Coordinating committee as well as the other members of the Council hereby, congratulate the President-Elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“And the Vice President-Elect, Sen. Kashim Shettima, on their electoral victory and declaration by INEC as President- Elect and Vice President-Elect, respectively.

“As Custodians of the Nigerian traditional institutions, the Council welcomes the President-Elect’s commitment to serve Nigeria and Nigerians, and therefore pray that Almighty God will give Tinubu and Shettima the wisdom and courage to deliver on their promises and mandate,” it said.