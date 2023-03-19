TPP Africa to honour Sanwo-Olu, Uwheru, others

By Egufe Yafugborhi

PORT HARCOURT – CONTINENTAL excellence recognition platform, The Peak Performer Africa, will on Thursday honour Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state along with Dr Benson Uwheru, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO) of the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution (PHED) and 98 other honourees.

TPP, in line with its objective, is honouring the target outstanding personalities for ranking among African industry leaders, culture shapers, game changers whose roles attract peak performance in their various spaces of human endeavours.

Also on the latest TPP honours role call are His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse 111, The Olu of Warri, Publisher of ThisDay Newspaper, Prince Nduka Obaigbena, the Chairman, Shoreline Energy Group, Agbaoye Kola Kari, Group CEO of The Guardian, Lady Maiden Ibru; Ex-Chairman, KPMG Africa, Mr. Kunle Elebute.

According to the Editor-in-Chief of TPP, Dr Abiola Salami, “A panel was set up to select the nominees who are captains of industries. The awards covering fourteen categories ranges from TPP Elite, TPP Hall of Fame, and TPP Legacy to Excellence, across multiple professions and sectors in the African continent.

“These 100 recipients are exceptional leaders being honoured for their commitment to excellence and sterling contributions to greatness in diverse sectors on the African continent.”

With the event billed to hold at the Muson Center, Lagos, Dr Abiola explained that having worked with leaders over the past decade, TPP has discovered that to inspire growth across the continent, the authentic African story should be told by spotlighting credible leaders with admirable skills on the continent.