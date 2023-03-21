Tourism expert, Ndoms congratulates C’River Governor-elect

…calls for partnership to boost tourism sector in C’River State





By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

A tourism expert and Chief Executive Officer, Veracruz Resort Hotel, Captain Eddy Ndoms, Monday, congratulated the Cross River State Governor-elect, Sen Bassey Otu. on his landslide victory on the March 18 Governorship and State Assembly elections conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Ndoms who described the victory of Otu as well deserved and the people’s voice actualized through the ballot, said the Governor-elect needs support from people of different works of life to actualize his plans, policies, programmes and projects for the transformation of the State to an industrial and tourism hub in West Africa within the period of his tenure in office.

He said it is imperative to ensure the State Government coming in should be working with different professionals and technocrats to ensure the level of development in the State is up-scaled and sustained, especially with the world acclaimed annual carnival the State is known for with the galvanization of the untapped tourism potential the State has a comparative advantage and capable of boosting the State Government’s Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, with Otu on the saddle to make this happen.

He pledged that with his wealth and depth of experience over the years in the tourism industry, his company is ready to work with the incoming governor of the State in line with his manifesto in terms of job creation, revenue generation, and high inflow of both local and foreign investors into the tourism sector of the State.

He also commended the Ayade-led government for the past eight years on its effort to industrialize the state through various sectors of the State’s economy, but added that the incoming administration of Bassey will take the State to level that would be at par with countries whose dependence is on their tourism industry, because Cross River State has similar tourism endowments yet to be maximized.

Meanwhile, he said: “We congratulate our amiable governor-elect of our beloved and great State, Senator Bassey Otu, for your landslide victory at the March 18 governorship election.

“Your victory is well deserved and the people’s voice actualized through the ballot. We strongly believe in you that with your emergence the private sector in the state will take its place for rapid development of all sectors in line with your manifesto.

However, he counseled other contestants to move on and also work together with the governor-elect to develop the State.

“I will like to speak to other governorship candidates who contested during the election to shelf anything negative that would not add value to our State, because no personal ambition is greater than the entire Cross River State, rather please move on and come on board to work with the governor-elect irrespective of any political affiliations because the governor-elect needs support from people of different works of life in the State so our people’s yearnings, expectations and aspirations will be met”, he stated.

He also urged the governor-elect to ensure that the State’s huge tourism potentials are harnessed and translated into reality that would be beneficial to all Cross Riverians

“Calabar, in fact, Cross River is on the path of becoming another Dubai of Nigeria where people can come in and relax or even have their vacation here without necessarily traveling abroad for holiday.

“This State has all it takes to be West Africa’s tourism hub and to be at par with countries whose major foreign exchange earner is their tourism industry.

“The Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, from the sector is massive and can be used to develop other sectors of the State’s economy including massive job creation for our youth, attraction of foreign and local investors and other national and international events can be held in the State.

“That is why we have built our world class hotel, Veracruz Resort Hotel in Calabar. Why did we take such an investment decision to build such a hotel in Calabar and not in Abuja?

“Simply because we believe in the potentials of the State’s tourism industry in terms of direct and indirect job creation, which Veracruz Resort Hotel is already providing for the people of Cross River State, and also attraction of investors into the State’s tourism sector, whereby were are contributing to the growth and development of the State’s economy.

“We deemed it fit to give people the right perception that carnival is not just the only thing known about Cross River but the hotels that are of world standards when they come for the carnival which also affords them the ambience they need during their visit to the State for other social-economic activities”, he said.

According to him (Ndoms), at VERACRUZ RESORT HOTEL tourists are assured of maximum unique service delivery, because VERACRUZ is of an international standard, and that Cross River which is known as one of the top tourism locations in Africa that had often attracted tourists across the world to its popular carnivals, VERACRUZ Resort Hotel is newly set up to boost the tourism experience in the State with a classic lifestyle, music, food and environment including a live jazz band with fit musicians whose music targets the mind of the audience, and the suites and are tailored for some selected people.

“Men and women who want to relax their minds, enjoy their lives and have an awesome experience are welcomed. We have also provided private swimming pool specially, for guests who doesn’t want distraction, and it is a one stop shop, where we have a Spa, poolside lounge, main lounge and another lounge that have a band set including a game zone for gamers, and well alert security personnel, and 24 hours power supply”, he stated.

He added that, “VERACRUZ offers all kinds of cuisine both African and intercontinental. There are continental chefs, and we have African chefs who are professionals, and we have VERACRUZ signature, which is barbeque pepper fish, Rice and chicken sauce, specially made Barbeque chicken. We also have palm wine, the one they sell in natural kegs and calabash, local kpomo . We have Arabian tea and we sell cappuccino

“We have complimentary breakfast for all our Lodgers. Even if you need your special breakfast, we will make it for you. Guests are entitled to full complimentary ventures. You have three choices to make every morning.”