Top PDP members defect to APC in Katsina

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Katsina State received seven top members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and more than 10,000 of their supporters in Katsina on Tuesday.

Most of the defectors are close associates of the former governor of the state, Alhaji Ibrahim Shema.

Director-General of the APC Campaign Council in Katsina State, Mr Ahmed Musa-Dangiwa told newsmen on Tuesday that the former PDP members were received by Gov. Aminu Masari.

“Among them was Alhaji Bashir Tanimu-Dutsinma, former personal assistant to Shema, former local government chairman and also member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Northwest zonal caucus,’’ he said.

He added that the others were prominent political leaders and business moguls in Katsina State.

Musa-Dangiwa pointed out that the defection was a great sign of success for the APC at the March 11 governorship and House of Assembly elections in the state. (NAN)