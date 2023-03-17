Tonye Cole, Abe others storm Rivers police hdqtrs over Wike’s declaration

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Tonye Cole, Social Democratic Party, SDP, Magnus Abe, is expected to pull a huge protest at the Rivers State Police Command in Moscow Road, Port Harcourt this morning.

The protest organised by the governorship candidates of all the opposition political parties in Saturday’s Governorship election in the state is following the declaration of over 28 persons in opposition parties wanted by the State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike.

Wike had during his statewide broadcast, Thursday, ahead of Saturday’s polls, declared Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa, Gabriel Pidomson and other grassroots politicians across Rivers State wanted for alleged criminality.

Others in the governors are, Bright Nwinyoodee, Barika Bareh, Friday Sinee, Dumbari Deezua, Neeka Ikina, Giobari Poiba, Barisi Bonikoo, Mike Amachree, Paul Lawrence Paul, Anosike Odua, Mr Ogbams, Ojimah, Kenneth Chinda Smiles Azundah.

He also declared wanted, Gift Welebe., Nwobueze Amadi, Chidi Wosa, Ugochukwu Wosu, Ndidi Erim, Lucky Mmai, Baridi Edmund Katara, Solo Filiman, Charles Anyanwu, Christian Don Pedro, Iworiabo Amachree and Arokosimiya Ikalama.

Following the development, the governorship candidates whose supporters were listed agreed on a protest today.

At press time, however, only the governorship of the APC and SDP have arrived the police headquarters for the planned protest.