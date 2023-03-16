Tony Cole campaign media director, other APC colleagues declare to vote PDP

Tonye Cole

….Says Rivers APC lost NASS elections for voting Atiku in 25 Feb polls

By Egufe Yafugborhi

AHEAD of Saturday’s governorship and state assemblies elections, Ikenda Elechi, All Progressives Congress (APC) member in Rivers state and Assistant Director of Media, Tonye Cole Campaign Organisation (TCCO) has declared to vote for Siminialayi Fubara, Rivers Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate.

Elechi was joined in the declaration yesterday in Port Harcourt by fellow party members including Lucky Ottos, Precious Awuse, Wonodi Wosu, Derek Amadi, Kingsley Orji and Chief Wilson Wopara among other position holders in the TCCO.

He told newsmen, “During the first round of elections, the former Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi directed party members to vote candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar against that of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

“Since then, that directive has remained active, not rescinded.

It is therefore on the strength of that directive that we salute Rivers people on their support towards our candidate, Tinubu during the last elections

“We commend Governor Nyesom Wike on his stance on power returning to the South after 8 years of Northern rule. We acknowledge the support of the Governor and the people without whom the party would have, once again, lost the presidential elections in the State as was the case in previous elections.

“In reciprocity and good fate, we align with a leader of the Party (APC) in the State, Chief Tony Okocha that the party returns the favour done by the Governor and people of Rivers State.

“We, youths of APC Rivers hereby, without any form of hesitation, endorse and adopt Sir Siminialayi Fubara as the preferred choice of the Party for the Governorship of Rivers State

“Fubara answers both the question of riverine governorship as well as in keeping with the principle of power rotation wherein power should rotate to the Rivers South-East Senatorial Zone, the only zone yet to produce Governor of our dear State.”