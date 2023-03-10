Tonto Dikeh raises alarm after discovering X-rated images in minors’ book

By Ada Osadebe

Nollywood actress cum politician, Tonto Dikeh has expressed worry about some gruesome educational materials being utilized in classrooms.

A video posted on her Instagram page on Friday showed a school had reading materials for young children in preschool that had explicit images and images of cartoon characters having personal encounters.

The books also contained information and cartoons drawn in books containing Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and transgender known well as LGBT.

Tonto Dikeh urged parents to protect their children from such school materials and always have keen eyes on their school materials.

She wrote, “The indeed is gonno end soon.

“Dear parents pleases protect your kids out there.

“The world is forcing so much on the younger generation with fragile minds.

“I don’t judge any life style but I have a problem when it comes to introducing harmful materials to minors..

“Pikin go go school as chima come back as chinwe🤦🏼‍♀️.