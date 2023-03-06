Tonto Dikeh, ADC task Rivers voters against selling votes

Tonto Dikeh

.

…vows to create jobs, tackle poverty

By Davies Iheamnachor, PORT HARCOURT

The Nollywood star and Rivers State Deputy Governorship Candidate of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Tonto Dikeh, and the party have enjoined the electorates in the state not to sell their votes on the March 11th elections

Dike, who spoke at Abuloma, Okirika, weekend, alongside the party’s Governorship Candidate, Chief Tonte Ibraye, during the ADC campaign in the area, told the people that the party had solutions to the problems of the state.

She noted that the only way to end poverty and bring development in the state is if ADC wins the state, noting that it was time for the youths to take over power in the state..

Dike said: “Look at my governor, he is not more than 40. If you look at me I am not even up to 40. It is time for youths to take a stand. If they give you money to sell your votes, how far will it take you?

“We are talking about eight years. How much will your eight years cost? Is the peanut enough to sell your votes? Think about the children, mothers and fathers. It is time. It is our time to shine and we are here to shine. It is a movement of the people.

“It is time when the youths will not beg. Rivers has shown me, love. It is ADC time. You have honoured me and in turn, I will pay you back.

“I have come to show you your governor. He is a man of the people. He will make Rivers State great again. I will welcome all of you to the Government House. It will be a government for the youths.”

However, Tonte Ibraye, the Governorship Candidate of the party, in his speech said as a businessman, he would create jobs required to engage the youth.

He said: “Your vote is your power. Do not sell it. When you vote for us you vote for the right candidate. I and Tonto have decided to come together with the right policies to transform your lives. We will create many opportunities to give you money to do your business.

“I have travelled up to 40 countries, but I lived a life of poverty. I had lived in Elechi waterside. I sold a sachet of water and bread. I trekked distances. You see that I understand poverty. Most of them in political offices had done no job before. Their only job had been politics.

“Tonto has been employing people. I have also been employed by people. I have gathered many experiences to transform your life. They are setting up laws to stop us from campaigning.”