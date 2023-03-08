Tompolo denies hailing outcome of Presidential election

.

By Jimitota Onoyume, Warri

Ex-militant leader, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, aka Tompolo, has dismissed as fake a video crediting him with comments on the last presidential election.

A statement by his media aide, Dr Paul Bebenimibo reads,

“The attention of High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo has been drawn to an alleged viral video on the 2023 general election, where some online media quoted him to have hailed the outcome of the election. For the avoidance of doubt, Tompolo did not do any video of any sort.

“Tompolo has not said anything on the outcome of the Presidential election. He is not an enemy to any of the Presidential candidates as well as the governorship candidates. He is a friend to all. And so, he has not asked anyone to use his name to campaign for any of the candidates. The general public should beware of characters that are out there to smear his name.”